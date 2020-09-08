Single window clearance for industrial projects: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Clearances for industrial projects have been given through single window clearance, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday. He also said Corona infection had been under control in Thiruvallur district due to consistent efforts taken by the government. The Chief Minister said more number of check dams had been built in Thiruvallur district and during the past two years, 107 works had been completed at a total cost of Rs 18.33 crore.

During 2019-20, 26 Kudimaramath works were completed while four others are nearing completion. He said the works on setting up of nine groynes to prevent sea erosion have begun at a cost of Rs 38 crore between Ennore and Ernavoor Kuppam. Ambattur and Korattur lakes have been renovated at a cost of Rs 26 crore. Palaniswami said the proposals for constructing check dams across Nagari river at Iluppur (Rs 18 crore) and works on strengthening the feeder canal for Krishna drinking water scheme (Rs 25 crore) were under consideration.

Stating that drinking water improvement schemes at a cost of Rs 110 crore were going on in Tiruttani municipality, CM said these works would be completed by 2022. The State had extended Rs 904 crore as loans to the 16,019 self-help groups in Thiruvallur district while the underground sewerage scheme was being implemented at a cost of Ts 158 crore.