STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu emu farming scam: Three convicted, fined Rs 56 lakh

The convicts are J Padmanaban (40) from Pachapalayam near Sultanpet, S Jayakumar (39) from Kondampatti, and D Rajasekaran (38) from EB Colony in Vadavalli.

Published: 08th September 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

While Australian pubs occasionally have a parrot in the bar, emus are not indoor birds.

Emu (Photo | Pexels.com)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Seven years after a trio was arrested for cheating 78 investors to the tune of Rs 1,67 crores through an emu farm here, the Special Court for Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishment) Act on Monday pronounced the conviction order. The three would be undergoing ten years of imprisonment and have been slapped a fine of Rs 56.25 lakh.

The convicts are J Padmanaban (40) from Pachapalayam near Sultanpet, S Jayakumar (39) from Kondampatti, and D Rajasekaran (38) from EB Colony in Vadavalli.

The trio started a firm in 2011 in the name of JPR Emu Agri Farms India Private Ltd in Kinathukadavu. While they were the directors of the firm, A Aravind alias Aravindkumar (43) was one of the employees of the company.

They offered two Ponzi schemes attracting 78 investors to park their funds to the tune of Rs 1,67,49,000 in the firm. However, the firm failed to fulfil its promises, forcing the investors seek the intervention of officials of the Economic Offences Wing Police (Coimbatore) in 2013.

A police case was registered and the three directors and the staff Aravind were booked and arrested under sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of IPC, and section 5 of TNPID Act. Later, the arrested persons were out of the prison under conditional bails.

The EOW police filed a charge sheet before the TNPID Court in 2014 and the case trial began in 2015. Special Public Prosecutor S Manickaraj appeared on behalf of the investors and requested the court to punish the directors. The TNPID Special Court Judge AS Ravi pronounced the judgment on Monday. The employee Aravind was acquitted from the case.

While Padmanaban and Rajasekar appeared before the court on Monday, the judge issued a warrant to arrest Jayakumar as he failed to appear for the hearing.

Manickaraj said Ponzi schemes are widespread in the western Tamil Nadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Emu farming Tamil Nadu Emu Agri Farms India Private Ltd
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp