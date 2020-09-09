STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Calls for plasma bank in Tiruchy GH grow louder

After a very tepid response for plasma donation in Tiruchy, doctors and patients have raised a demand for a plasma bank to be set up at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

Published: 09th September 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Plasma donors donate at a plasma bank. (File Photo | EPS)

Plasma donors donate at a plasma bank. (File Photo | EPS)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After a very tepid response for plasma donation in Tiruchy, doctors and patients have raised a demand for a plasma bank to be set up at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). A convalescent plasma therapy (CPT) programme was started in July by Dr A Mohamed Hakkim, an emergency physician, along with Uyir Thuli Blood Bank. Now, several private hospitals are using the CPT. Even then, only about 100 patients have donated plasma so far in Tiruchy, of which 60 were given in other districts.

Doctors are still not sure if CPT works or not, as several other medications are given to a patient along with plasma. However, they are sure that it does not cause any harm to the donor or the patient. "By giving plasma to a patient, you are going to do any harm. A sick patient may be given steroids, oxygen, Remdesivir, along with CPT. However, if we look at it from the recipients angle, earlier the plasma given, more is the chances of recovery," said Dr Senthilkumar Nallusamy.

Most private hospitals in Tiruchy have started using CPT, which has created a great demand. However, despite having 7301 recovered patients so far, less than 1.5%  have donated plasma. For private hospitals, the cost of a CPT is also high, which means that only a few can afford it. Doctors also wonder that if Thanjavur could get a plasma bank, why not Tiruchy?

Dr Hakkim says that a single donor plasma pheresis kit costs anywhere between Rs 8,000-18,000. "We do a complete blood check up to ensure that the donor has recovered. We do a TruNat test as well as well as a detailed blood profile including HIV, hepatitis tests as we don't want any problem for the patient later.

These tests cost anywhere in between Rs 3,000-4,000. Therefore the cost of plasma is anywhere between Rs 10,000 to 20,000 for a patient," said Dr Hakkim.

Dr Hakkim and other doctors have been asking the government to set up a plasma bank so that more people can come forward. A 59 year old recovered patient, who was given plasma came forward to donate his plasma on Monday at Uyir Thuli. He urged everyone who had recovered to donate. "You are not going to be affected by it. Your immune system won't be affected. You can probably help save a life, so please come forward."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
convalescent plasma therapy CPT MGMGH plasma bank
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp