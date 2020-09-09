Cannot grant parole for Perarivalan: govt tells HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved orders on a plea seeking parole for AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. State government informed the divisional bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan that parole cannot be granted to Perarivalan against rules, simply because the government had recommended the release of all the seven convicts in the case.

“Till his release he is bound by the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules,” additional public prosecutor R Prathap Kumar said and added that Perarivalan’s parole application was rejected as it has not been two years since his previous parole.

The submissions were made on a plea moved by Perarivalan’s mother Arputham seeking 90 days parole for her son on medical grounds. Senior advocate R Shanmugasundaram representing the petitioner submitted that the State government had in two instances recommended the release of all the convicts in the case and so it cannot oppose their parole applications.