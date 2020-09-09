STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS writes to PM Modi, seeks reversal of RBI directive on priority sector lending

The whole of Tamil Nadu has been covered in the disincentive framework, unlike any other State, says Edappadi

Published: 09th September 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami releasing French and German translation of select verses in Pathinenkeezhkanakku, on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking strong exception to the RBI’s move to bring Tamil Nadu in the disincentive frame for priority sector lending, as per the directives issued on September 4, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct the central bank to reverse the decision and restore the earlier weightage system for free flow of priority sector credit.

“This policy is unfair and regressive, and must be reversed immediately. Hard-working, law-abiding borrowers who serviced their debt on time, deserve to be encouraged by a higher credit flow,” Palaniswami said in his letter to the PM. “The entire country, and Tamil Nadu in particular, has been affected by the pandemic.

An uninterrupted flow of credit now is critical for the revival of the economy. No such retrograde action, adversely affecting it, should be taken.” The letter also stated that disincentivising good borrowers, who repay on time, is a short-sighted and counter-productive strategy, for not just the nation’s overall economic well-being, but also for the health of its banking system, which is struggling with rising non-performing assets.

CM highlights problems in RBI directive 

Referring to the provision in the Master Directions to incentivise flow of priority sector credit to districts with a lower flow of credit and a higher weightage, the CM said, “Prima facie this is not objectionable. What we find unacceptable is the disincentive framework contained in the guideline for districts with a comparatively higher flow of credit and a lower weightage.” As per Annexure 1A of the Master Directions, all 32 districts in the State (prior to bifurcation) have been categorised as districts with a comparatively higher flow of credit.

“Hence, all of Tamil Nadu has been covered in the disincentive framework. In no other State have so many districts been covered. TN appears to have been singled out for particularly adverse treatment in the Master Directions,” Palaniswami added.

While attempts should be made to increase credit flow to districts where it was low, the CM said, such efforts ought to be by increasing the overall credit flow and not by attempting to divert credit from other districts/States. “The overall size of the pie needs to be increased alongside greater financial penetration,” he added.

The CM recalled that the districts in TN had received a higher flow of credit on account of the enterprise, hard work, diligence, and timely repayment of loans by households and businesses here. These households and businesses had been good borrowers, utilising the loans for the intended purpose, and servicing the debt on time. “They should not be penalized now for having abided by the rules. On the contrary, they should be encouraged to expand the economic activities in the country,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RBI Edappadi K Palaniswami Narendra Modi
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp