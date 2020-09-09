Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA raids goldsmith owner's premises at Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the premises of a goldsmith shop owner at Coimbatore in connection with the sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala.

A four member team from Thiruvananthapuram, headed by DSP Shahul Hameed, arrived at the house of Nandagopal (42) at Pavizham Street in Town Hall and were conducting searches from 6 am on Wednesday. The house was attached to the goldsmith's workshop.

According to sources, the team conducted the raid for three hours and held an investigation with Nandagopal, who runs a goldsmith workshop with more than 15 workers at the place. Sources added that Nandagopal has been doing business with gold jewellry traders in Kerala for many years.

Subsequent to the investigation with the arrested persons in the gold smuggling case, the raid was conducted at the premises of Nandagopal at Coimbatore. After the three hours of the raid, the sleuths took Nandagopal with them for further investigation.