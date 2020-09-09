STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA raids goldsmith owner's premises at Coimbatore

According to sources, the team conducted the raid for three hours and held an investigation with Nandagopal, who runs a goldsmith workshop with more than 15 workers at the place.

Published: 09th September 2020 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

NIA conducting raid at a house near Raja Street, Coimbatore in connection with Kerala gold smuggling case

NIA conducting raid at a house near Raja Street, Coimbatore in connection with Kerala gold smuggling case. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the premises of a goldsmith shop owner at Coimbatore in connection with the sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala.

A four member team from Thiruvananthapuram, headed by DSP Shahul Hameed, arrived at the house of  Nandagopal (42) at Pavizham Street in Town Hall and were conducting searches from 6 am on Wednesday. The house was attached to the goldsmith's workshop.

According to sources, the team conducted the raid for three hours and held an investigation with Nandagopal, who runs a goldsmith workshop with more than 15 workers at the place. Sources added that Nandagopal has been doing business with gold jewellry traders in Kerala for many years.

Subsequent to the investigation with the arrested persons in the gold smuggling case, the raid was conducted at the premises of Nandagopal at Coimbatore. After the three hours of the raid, the sleuths took Nandagopal with them for further investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NIA Kerala gold smuggling case Coimbatore NIA raid Coimbatore goldsmith raid
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp