Man stabbed to death in public by kin of son's girlfriend near Tiruchy

The accused duo were identified as 42-year-old Mukkadu Kumar and his relative Pambu Nagaraj (34). 

Published: 09th September 2020 10:45 PM

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a shocking incident, a 48-year-old man was brutally murdered by two men in full public view in Lalgudi on Wednesday evening. Police said the man, identified as Ganesan aka Parthiban, was murdered by the father of his son’s girlfriend. The accused duo were identified as 42-year-old Mukkadu Kumar and his relative Pambu Nagaraj (34). Both men are absconding.

According to police, the victim’s son Aakash (20) was in a relationship with Mukkadu Kumar’s daughter Dharshini (20). Kumar did not approve of the relationship. On Wednesday evening, Kumar and Nagaraj went to Ganesan’s house in Lalgudi. After an argument, the duo allegedly took out knives that they had concealed and stabbed Ganesan. Ganesan ran out of the house and on to the street. Police said the duo chased him and stabbed him repeatedly in full public view. Members of the public managed to rush Ganesan to Lalgudi GH but he died on the way.

Police said that Aakash and Dharshini had been in a relationship for two years, despite opposition from Dharshini’s parents. The two families belong to different sub-castes of the same community. It is unknown if that was the cause for Kumar’s disapproval, police said. 

On Tuesday, Kumar asked Aakash to meet him to discuss the issue but the youth, fearing an attack, did not show up. Agitated, Kumar and Nagaraj went to Aakash’s house on Tuesday night when Ganesan was not at home, police said.

On returning home on Wednesday, Ganesan phoned Kumar and argued with him. That evening, Nagaraj and Kumar went to Ganesan’s house to continue the argument, with fatal consequences. 
 

