MT New Diamond blaze doused but oil sheen spotted near tanker in Indian Ocean

An Indian Coast Guard Dornier aircraft was launched to spray oil spill dispersant to disintegrate the sheen. Ships were used to churn the waters to accelerate the process.

Published: 09th September 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Efforts by Indian Coast Guard, Sri Lankan vessels and tugs have doused the reignited fire at MT New Diamond on Tuesday

Efforts by Indian Coast Guard, Sri Lankan vessels and tugs have doused the reignited fire at MT New Diamond on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The reignited fire on the Panamanian flagship oil tanker MT New Diamond which is carrying 270,000 metric tonnes of crude oil may have been doused on Tuesday but a fresh challenge is emanating in the form of an engine oil leak.

The Indian Coast Guard said a minor oil sheen was sighted to the rear of MT New Diamond. This was part of the unburnt oil or oil mixed with water in the ship's engine room, which escaped during the explosion on board on Monday. An Indian Coast Guard Dornier aircraft was launched to spray oil spill dispersant to disintegrate the sheen. Ships were used to churn the waters to accelerate the process.

The proactive and sustained firefighting efforts by ICG Ships Sujay, Shaurya, Sarang and specialised ICG Pollution Response Vessel Samudra Paheredar along with Sri Lankan ships and tugs ensured that the fire was doused on Wednesday, said the spokeman. The ICG Ships have been monitoring the situation closely. No flames or smoke have been observed since Tuesday evening. Efforts are on to get the ship on an even keel, said the Coast Guard spokesman.

It is also learnt that the salvage team which boarded the vessel has intimated that there are no hotspots, flames or smoke on board and there is no breach of the tanks. A naval architect in the salvage team has confirmed that the ship's stability is within the safe zone. Sri Lankan ships and an Indian Navy ship are also operating in the area.

MT New Diamond is being held by Tug TTT1 in position about 40 miles from the nearest coast off Sri Lanka to prevent it from drifting ashore and facilitate firefighting operations both by ships and aircraft.

The New Diamond is classified as a very large crude carrier (VLCC) and is about 330 metres (1,080 feet) long. It is larger than the Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio, which crashed into a reef off the coast of Mauritius last month and leaked more than 1,000 tons of oil into the nation's waters.

