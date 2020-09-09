MT New Diamond blaze: Oil sheen spotted one km from firefighting site in Indian Ocean

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The re-ignited fire at Panamanian flagship oil tanker MT New Diamond, which is carrying 270,000 metric tonnes of crude oil, may have been doused on Tuesday but a fresh challenge is emanating in the form of engine oil leak.

Indian Coast Guard said that accumulated engine oil inside has started escaping as water and foam started overflowing from the ship. Foam and water was constantly pumped to contain the fire which was spreading due to 3200 tonnes of heavy fuel oil present in the fuel tanks. The cargo is safe, said a Coast Guard official.

It is learnt that the slick has been spotted a kilometre away from the site where the fire fighting is continuing. "Oil sheen is being observed astern of MT New Diamond. Oil Spill Dispersants are sprayed by Dornier aircraft," said a Indian Coast Guard spokesman.

On Tuesday persistent firefighting efforts of Indian Coast Guard, Sri Lankan vessels and tugs doused the fire on Tuesday that re-ignited on Monday.

India Coast Guard, Sri Lankan and Indian Navy along with Sri Lankan Air Force aircraft are continuously involved in fire fighting for the last six days to ensure Indian Ocean is prevented from a major oil spill which could even have an impact as far as African Coast.

The sustained firefighting efforts by Indian Coast Guard Ships (ICGS) Sujay, Shaurya, Sarang and specialised ICG Pollution Response Vessel Samudra Paheredar along with Srilankan Ships and tugs ensured the intensity and magnitude of fire was reduced considerably by daybreak on Tuesday.

A 16-member salvage team including marine chemist and naval architect are onboard Sri Lankan Tugs ALP Winger and TTT1. The salvage team is in agreement with the methodology adopted by ICG to fight fire and are providing suggestions to make the firefighting more effective.