Tamil Nadu

Online classes to be suspended for five days in TN to bust stress of students: Minister

Answering a question regarding the state's decision on reopening of schools, Sengottaiyan said it will be taken only after the spread of COVID-19 subsides in the state

Published: 09th September 2020 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ERODE: In a bid to reduce stress among students, online classes including video lessons on television will be suspended for five days between September 21 and 25, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday at Gobichettipalayam.

He stated that this decision was taken after obtaining the approval of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said that usually as part of the school routine, quarterly and half-yearly holidays are declared after exams. However, in the wake of COVID-19, online classes are being conducted. Hence this five-day break will be a stress buster for students.

"All the schools will be monitored at block level to ensure no online classes are conducted during these five days," he added.

It may be noted that the Centre on Tuesday had issued an SOP for reopening of schools for students of Class IX to XII. Answering a question regarding the state's decision on reopening of schools, the minister said it will be taken only after the spread of COVID-19 subsides in the state.

Besides, he said, "A committee has been formed to study the Centre's New Education Policy 2020 and the department will take necessary efforts to convert part-time libraries into full-time libraries."

Apart from that, the minister laid the foundations for 17 development projects at a cost of Rs 1.19 crore which also include the construction of new roads and a water harvesting project with storage capacity of 3 lakh litres for panchayats in Gobichettipalayam constituency.

