Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami inaugurates Rs 52.59 crore projects in Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched various developmental projects worth Rs. 52.59 crore in Tiruvannamalai on Wednesday.

He inaugurated the projects at a function held in the collectorate premises. He also set in motion distribution of welfare assistance worth Rs. 134.04 crore at the event, besides laying foundation stone for eleven new projects worth Rs. 19.2 crore.

As many as 18,279 beneficiaries will receive the welfare assistance from government departments including agriculture, rural development, horticulture and social welfare.

Later, he chaired a meeting of top government officials of departments including PWD, Municipal Administration and Health to review progress of developmental projects, government schemes and Covid control measures in Tiruvannamalai district.

Palaniswami is also scheduled to have an interaction with representatives of industries, farmers and self help groups. District collector KS Kandasamy, SP S Aravind, MLAs 'Dusi' K Mohan (Cheyyar), V Panneerselvam (Kalasapakkam) and Aavin district chairman 'Agri' SS Krishnamoorthy were also present at the events.