Tiruchy: Trio lures youth, holds him hostage for bike

Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a girl, who lured a 30-year-old man through Facebook, and took away his bike.

Published: 09th September 2020 12:02 PM

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a girl, who lured a 30-year-old man through Facebook, and took away his bike. Vinoth of Cuddalore befriended Rahamath Nisha (20), a college student from Tiruchy on social media and were in a relationship.

On September 5, Nisha asked Vinoth to meet her at an isolated spot in Mannarpuram. When he arrived, the girl and two men picked him in an auto and took him to a house in VOC Nagar and threatened Vinoth into parting with his costly sports bike.

Also they demanded Rs 1 lakh as ransom to let him go. The gang took him to an ATM and realising he did not have enough money, assaulted Vinoth and gave him time till Tuesday to give him the bike.

Out of captivity, Vinoth alerted KK Nagar police who devised a plan to trap the gang. As per the plan, Vinoth contacted the trio over phone and told them he was ready to pay.

When the three arrived at the house, police picked them up Nisha(20) of Khaja malai, Asik @ Nivas (21) of Madurai road and Mohamed  Yasar (22) of Palakarai. They were booked under multiple sections of IPC and IT Act and remanded. Inquiries revealed involvement of five more persons in such acts.

