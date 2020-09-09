STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN youth preparing for NEET kills self, villagers block road demanding exam be cancelled

His father Vishwanathan said Vignesh was already under a lot of pressure and expectations considering that it was his third attempt

Published: 09th September 2020 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Villagers staging a roadblock after the youth's death by suicide

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 19-year-old youth from a village in Ariyalur who was preparing for NEET killed himself on Wednesday by jumping into a well.

The youth was identified as V Vignesh from Elanthankuzhi village near Senthurai in Ariyalur district. He was reportedly worried that his preparation for the medical admission exam was not sufficient. He had already taken the exam twice but failed to get admission into any medical college.

Vignesh jumped in the wee hours, said his father Vishwanathan. His body was recovered by the villagers with the help of police.

His parents and relatives staged a roadblock on the Sendurai road following the tragedy. They said none of them expected the exam to conducted so soon amid the pandemic and it came as a shock to Vignesh.

His father Vishwanathan said Vignesh was already under a lot of pressure and expectations considering that it was his third attempt. Speaking to reporters, Vishwanathan said, "We expected that he would get more than five hundred marks this time. He was preparing well."

He said in some mock papers, his scores were much better than his previous attempts. However, he said his son panicked as the exam neared and there was no postponement, which he expected.

The villagers also did not allow the body to be sent for postmortem and demanded that NEET be cancelled. They took the body to the house and started the last rites. However, later the police convinced the parents to send the body for postmortem. It was taken to Jeyankondam Government Hospital.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET Ariyalur
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp