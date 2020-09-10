STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS flays Stalin for ‘peddling lies’ about murders in TN

We have nothing to hide on the number of murders that occurred in the State,” he said.

Published: 10th September 2020 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Refuting the charges of DMK president MK Stalin that murders in the State during 2018 were underreported by the government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday flayed him for ‘peddling lies.’“The Leader of Opposition is blatantly peddling lies. He has been releasing statements without fact-checking. We have nothing to hide on the number of murders that occurred in the State,” he said.

Palaniswami also noted that, as per the policy note tabled in the Assembly during the demand for grants to Home Department during 2019-20, the number of ‘murders for gain’ reported was 81 and the figure for murders listed under ‘grave crimes’ was 1,488. “So, the total number of murders was 1,569. This proves what he said was nothing but a blatant lie,” Palaniswami flayed.

Quoting statistics provided by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Stalin had alleged that 81 murders were concealed in the policy note, which referred only to 1,488 murders in the State in 2018. Earlier, the Chief Minister launched various developmental projects worth Rs 52.59 crore at a function held in the collectorate premises. He also inaugurated distribution of welfare assistance worth Rs 134.04 crore at the event, besides laying foundation stone for 11 new projects worth Rs 19.2 crore.

Later, he chaired a meeting of top government officials of departments including PWD, Municipal Administration and Health to review progress of developmental projects, government schemes and Covid-control measures in Tiruvannamalai district. District collector KS Kandasamy, MLAs ‘Dusi’ K Mohan (Cheyyar), V Panneerselvam (Kalasapakkam), Superintendent of Police S Aravind and Aavin district chairman ‘Agri’ SS Krishnamoorthy were also present at the event. An interaction with representatives of industries, farmers’ organisations and self help groups was also held.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK MK Stalin Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp