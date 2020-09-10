Namakkal: Stepfather held for sexual assault of minor girl

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulted his14-year-old stepdaughter on Tuesday. According to Namakkal All Women Police, the minor girl was a resident of Ramapurampudur and studied in Class IX girl.

After her parent’s separation, she lived with her mother and stepfather. For the last few months, her stepfather reportedly started sexually assaulting her. He threatened the girl and her mother not to reveal anything.

However, the girl told about the incident to her grandmother, who came to visit their house on Tuesday. Following this, the girl’s grandmother and kin lodged a complaint. The police registered a case against the man under the POCSO Act and remanded him in prison on Wednesday.