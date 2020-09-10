STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rebuked for playing video games, boy kills self

A 14-year-old boy died by suicide in Karur on Wednesday allegedly because his mother rebuked him for playing games on her mobile phone.

Published: 10th September 2020

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KARUR: A 14-year-old boy died by suicide in Karur on Wednesday allegedly because his mother rebuked him for playing games on her mobile phone.  

The boy, Ramesh of AVB Nagar in Pasupathipalayam, had been using his mother Ramaye’s phone to play games and she scolded him. Depressed over this, Ramesh committed suicide. Pasupathipalayam police registered a case.

To overcome stress or suicidal thoughts, can call the Tamil Nadu government’s helpline at 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline at 044 24640050/24640060  for counselling.

