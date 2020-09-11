DMDK cadre worried over party’s poll prospects

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: What changes in five years? A lot actually if your are DMDK cadre, who are worried over party’s prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections. In 2016, the party led by Vijayakant was in high demand and DMK was apparently keen on allying with them. Party’s declining vote bank and the increasingly rare public appearances by Vijayakant have dented the morale of the cadre.

On August 31, speaking to reporters in Virudhunagar, party treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant asserted that both AIADMK and DMK are wooing DMDK. She also said that it was the party’s wish that Vijayakant should cease to be merely the “kingmaker”, but become king himself. She said this was based on the feedback she got from her recent district-wise video conference meetings with functionaries. Her words were reminiscent of the statements made during the 2016 polls and based on which DMDK headed a third front, which eventually drew a blank.

But Premalatha’s optimism was not reflected by a number of functionaries across the hierarchy that Express spoke to. Functionaries said they were rather disappointed that Vijayakant did not make an appearance even in the virtual meetings. “Only around 70 people participated in the meeting from our district. We all were expecting to see our leader Vijaykant, but he did not make an appearance at all,” said a functionary. This has caused concern over his health.

A former MLA candidate from delta districts, who also attended the meeting said, “During the last parliamentary election, the cadre and functionaries of alliance parties didn’t give us due respect because of the stubborn and indifferent attitude of leadership. They always announce that all major parties have expressed their willingness to form an alliance with the DMDK.” “Saying so paints the party as being opportunistic and not trustworthy. Not only functionaries of alliance parties but even our own cadre did not trust us during the 2011 election. It will affect the future of the party,” he added.

One of the former state functionaries said, “Already the vote share has witnessed a drastic decline. Even if Vijayakant’s health is good, it would take at least a year to revive our earlier vote share. It will happen only if Vijayakant goes on a statewide tour and addresses the public.” “Now, the election is round the corner and due to Covid-19 even healthy leaders are not able to go on tour. In this situation, dreaming about either a king or a kingmaker would severely affect party’s future. Hence, the leadership should make these statements only after assessing the situation,” he added.

Commenting on Premalatha’s statements, veteran journalist T Koodalarasan said, “She is living in a fool's paradise. It is common knowledge that the DMDK lost its trust among voters due to its past opportunistic tactics and the condition of Vijayakant’s health. Her speeches will affect the future of the party.” Meanwhile, DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi dismissed Premalatha Vijayakant’s claims that DMK had expressed willingness to form an alliance with DMDK.

He said, “She might have said this to keep their flock intact.” According to available data, DMDK candidates, who contested in the 2019 parliamentary election under the AIADMK-led alliance, were not able to get the vote share of the party which had earned more than 10 per cent of votes in the 2009 election when the party contested alone.