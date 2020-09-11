STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMDK cadre worried over party’s poll prospects

What changes in five years? A lot actually if your are DMDK cadre, who are worried over party’s prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Published: 11th September 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: What changes in five years? A lot actually if your are DMDK cadre, who are worried over party’s prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections. In 2016, the party led by Vijayakant was in high demand and DMK was apparently keen on allying with them. Party’s declining vote bank and the increasingly rare public appearances by Vijayakant have dented the morale of the cadre. 

On August 31, speaking to reporters in Virudhunagar, party treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant asserted that both AIADMK and DMK are wooing DMDK. She also said that it was the party’s wish that Vijayakant should cease to be merely the “kingmaker”, but become king himself. She said this was based on the feedback she got from her recent district-wise video conference meetings with functionaries. Her words were reminiscent of the statements made during the 2016 polls and based on which DMDK headed a third front, which eventually drew a blank.

But Premalatha’s optimism was not reflected by a number of functionaries across the hierarchy that Express spoke to. Functionaries said they were rather disappointed that Vijayakant did not make an appearance even in the virtual meetings. “Only around 70 people participated in the meeting from our district. We all were expecting to see our leader Vijaykant, but he did not make an appearance at all,” said a functionary. This has caused concern over his health. 

A former MLA candidate from delta districts, who also attended the meeting said, “During the last parliamentary election, the cadre and functionaries of alliance parties didn’t give us due respect because of the stubborn and indifferent attitude of leadership. They always announce that all major parties have expressed their willingness to form an alliance with the DMDK.” “Saying so paints the party as being opportunistic and not trustworthy. Not only functionaries of alliance parties but even our own cadre did not trust us during the 2011 election. It will affect the future of the party,” he added.

One of the former state functionaries said, “Already the vote share has witnessed a drastic decline. Even if Vijayakant’s health is good, it would take at least a year to revive our earlier vote share. It will  happen only if Vijayakant goes on a statewide tour and addresses the public.” “Now, the election is round the corner and due to Covid-19 even healthy leaders are not able to go on tour. In this situation, dreaming about either a king or a kingmaker would severely affect party’s future. Hence, the leadership should make these statements only after assessing the situation,” he added. 

Commenting on Premalatha’s statements, veteran journalist T Koodalarasan said, “She is living in a fool's paradise. It is common knowledge that the DMDK lost its trust among voters due to its past opportunistic tactics and the condition of Vijayakant’s health. Her speeches will affect the future of the party.”  Meanwhile, DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi dismissed Premalatha Vijayakant’s claims that DMK had expressed willingness to form an alliance with DMDK.

He said, “She might have said this to keep their flock intact.” According to available data, DMDK candidates, who contested in the 2019 parliamentary election under the AIADMK-led alliance, were not able to get the vote share of the party which had earned more than 10 per cent of votes in the 2009 election when the party contested alone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMDK Assembly elections Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp