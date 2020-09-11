DMK renews demand for CBI inquiry into PM-Kisan Nidhi scam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday renewed demand for a CBI inquiry into the Rs 110-crore irregularities in the PM-Kisan Nidhi Scheme, wherein around six lakh fake beneficiaries had received the Central government assistance for farmers.

In a statement, Stalin discounted the contention of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami that the Centre’s system of allowing self-registration of farmers for the scheme had led to the irregularities.

Pointing out that there is a team of top officials to monitor the scheme, the DMK president wondered how around six lakh fake beneficiaries could enter into the scheme even while the officials monitoring the scheme.

Stalin said according to the rules, it was the duty of the State government to ensure veracity of the applications received. In this connection, he said to arrest the culprits behind this scam, the Chief Minister should refer this issue to the CBI.