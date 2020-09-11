STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Final year college examinations rescheduled by Pondicherry University

Students, as per their choice, can opt for offline, online or blended mode of examinations and are directed to approach the principal of their respective colleges in this regard

Published: 11th September 2020 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Pondicherry University

Pondicherry University. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Pondicherry University has rescheduled the final year college examinations scheduled to be held from September 14 to September 21 to enable students to select the mode in which they wish to take the exam.

According to a University release on Friday, Pondicherry University is conducting the final year end semester examinations as per the revised guidelines issued by the UGC and the verdict of the Supreme Court on August 28.

Students, as per their choice, can opt for offline, online or blended mode of examinations and are directed to approach the principal of their respective colleges in this regard.

The revised date sheet for the examinations would be displayed on the University website from September 21.

TAGS
Pondicherry University
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp