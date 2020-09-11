Final year college examinations rescheduled by Pondicherry University

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Pondicherry University has rescheduled the final year college examinations scheduled to be held from September 14 to September 21 to enable students to select the mode in which they wish to take the exam.

According to a University release on Friday, Pondicherry University is conducting the final year end semester examinations as per the revised guidelines issued by the UGC and the verdict of the Supreme Court on August 28.

Students, as per their choice, can opt for offline, online or blended mode of examinations and are directed to approach the principal of their respective colleges in this regard.

The revised date sheet for the examinations would be displayed on the University website from September 21.