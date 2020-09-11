STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free seats: HC tells govt told to give wide publicity to admission schedule

Madras High Court has directed the State government to widely advertise the schedule/timetable for admission of school seats under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. 

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has directed the State government to widely advertise the schedule/timetable for admission of school seats under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The advertisement must also have details of the committee to which complaints can be raised and the time period until when RTE reserved seats will be filled, a division bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha said.

The bench passed the order on the plea moved by Popular Front of India seeking direction to the State government to release the timetable and procedure for admission under RTE Act for the academic year 2020-2021.

Petitioner’s advocate I Abdul Basith submitted that though the time-table has been issued, it is not adequately publicised and the monitoring committee is also not set up. Refuting it, M Elumalai, additional government pleader, submitted that there exists a separate monitoring committee and it has been well publicised in a local daily.

“So far, if seats remain unfilled, even after the expiry of time, they should be kept open (unfilled) till November 15. Therefore, till such time, subject to the compliance of other requirements, the seats, which remain unfilled, meant for 25 per cent reservation under RTE quota will have to be filled up under that category alone,” the court concluded.

