Grieving Madurai businessman installs life-size statue of late wife in living room

MADURAI: When his wife of 48 years died a month ago, 74-year-old C Sethuraman was naturally grief-stricken. But thanks to a suggestion made by a friend, the Madurai-based businessman has found a way to make the loss more bearable. Just days ago, he unveiled a life-size statue of his wife, S Pichaimani, at his residence.

Pichaimani breathed her last on August 10 at the age of 67, 10 days after being discharged from a private hospital where she was treated for Covid-19.

“She was truly a blessing in my life,” Sethuraman says.

"Ours was an arranged marriage. We met for the first time at our wedding, just minutes before I tied the nuptial knot,” he recalls.

“She hailed from a rich family but she was a simple and innocent person. In 48 years of marriage, we never had any misunderstanding.” The couple has three daughters.

Tiruparankundram DMK MLA Dr P Saravanan is their son-in-law.

As Sethuraman mourned her loss, a friend reminded him of a Karnataka-based industrialist who is said to have installed a life-size statue of his late wife at his home.

"Inspired by the idea, I decided to install my wife’s statue to feel her presence around me,” Sethuraman says.

As he wanted the statue ready in time for the rituals conducted on the 30th day since her death, a few sculptors, including the one who made the Karnataka statue, declined. “They said they needed at least 45 days. After much persuasion, Villupuram-based sculptor Prasanna agreed to take up the work."

Prasanna completed the fibreglass statue, made a cost of Rs 2 lakh, in just 22 days.

The life-size statue of Pichaimani has her draped in a lavender-bordered green cotton saree and seated in a chair. It now adorns Sethuraman’s living room.

Sethuraman has also installed a life-size portrait of his wife at his residence, painted by Maruthu, and plans to install similar portraits in all of the properties that he owns, to feel her presence around him.

“Funnily, she has never seen any of our properties.”