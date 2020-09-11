STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Grieving Madurai businessman installs life-size statue of late wife in living room

As Sethuraman mourned her loss, a friend reminded him of a Karnataka-based industrialist who is said to have installed a life-size statue of his late wife at his home.

Published: 11th September 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

74-year-old C Sethuraman along with the life-sized statue of his wife who passed away recently.

74-year-old C Sethuraman along with the life-sized statue of his wife who passed away recently. (Photo | EPS)

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: When his wife of 48 years died a month ago, 74-year-old C Sethuraman was naturally grief-stricken. But thanks to a suggestion made by a friend, the Madurai-based businessman has found a way to make the loss more bearable. Just days ago, he unveiled a life-size statue of his wife, S Pichaimani, at his residence. 

Pichaimani breathed her last on August 10 at the age of 67, 10 days after being discharged from a private hospital where she was treated for Covid-19. 

“She was truly a blessing in my life,” Sethuraman says. 

"Ours was an arranged marriage. We met for the first time at our wedding, just minutes before I tied the nuptial knot,” he recalls. 

“She hailed from a rich family but she was a simple and innocent person. In 48 years of marriage, we never had any misunderstanding.” The couple has three daughters.

Tiruparankundram DMK MLA Dr P Saravanan is their son-in-law. 

As Sethuraman mourned her loss, a friend reminded him of a Karnataka-based industrialist who is said to have installed a life-size statue of his late wife at his home.

"Inspired by the idea, I decided to install my wife’s statue to feel her presence around me,” Sethuraman says. 

As he wanted the statue ready in time for the rituals conducted on the 30th day since her death, a few sculptors, including the one who made the Karnataka statue, declined. “They said they needed at least 45 days. After much persuasion, Villupuram-based sculptor Prasanna agreed to take up the work."

Prasanna completed the fibreglass statue, made a cost of Rs 2 lakh, in just 22 days.

The life-size statue of Pichaimani has her draped in a lavender-bordered green cotton saree and seated in a chair. It now adorns Sethuraman’s living room.

Sethuraman has also installed a life-size portrait of his wife at his residence, painted by Maruthu, and plans to install similar portraits in all of the properties that he owns, to feel her presence around him. 

“Funnily, she has never seen any of our properties.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
C Sethuraman Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp