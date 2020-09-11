STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man puts up flex banner against Coimbatore corporation  for 'wrongly' declaring family COVID-affected, arrested

According to the police, Ilavarasan, a resident of Ramanujam Nagar near Singanallur was booked for breaking quarantine norms on Monday. 
 

The man and his family were placed under home isolation after their samples tested positive

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A man, who had erected a flex banner criticising the Coimbatore city municipal corporation for “wrongly” declaring his family COVID-19 positive, was arrested on Thursday night and immediately released on station bail. 
  
According to the police, Ilavarasan, a resident of Ramanujam Nagar near Singanallur was booked for breaking quarantine norms on Monday. 
  
The man and his family were placed under home isolation after their samples tested positive for COVID-19. However, the family allegedly evaded the quarantine measures and went to a private hospital to get re-tested. The tests at the private hospital gave negative results. Armed with the negative results, Ilavarasan erected a banner criticising the city corporation for placing them in isolation based on erroneous testing. Photos of the banners went viral on social media.
  
Meanwhile, on Monday, based on the complaint lodged by the civic body, he was booked under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC, and Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act by Singanallur police. Following this, he was arrested on Thursday evening and released on bail, said police. Civic body officials had pointed out test results vary depending on when, in the course of infection, the person is tested. The family was tested after a relative died of COVID.

