NEET aspirant's death: CM Palaniswami grants Rs 7 lakh aid, govt job to kin

CHENNAI: Expressing grief over the death of V Vignesh, a NEET aspirant from Elanthankuzhi village in Ariyalur district, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday granted a solatium of Rs 7 lakh to the family in addition to a government job. The CM, however, did not make any mention of NEET exam.

“The State has always been concerned about students’ welfare and it would continue to work for their development. I request the parents to understand the desires of their children and guide them accordingly,” he added. Palaniswami also advised the students to be steadfast in their efforts and have conviction to face anything. “If you follow this, then success is certain,” he further said in the message.

PMK announces Rs 10L aid

PMK president GK Mani announced a financial assistance of `10 lakh to the family. Mani, in a statement, said, “Vignesh’s death has revived fears that if NEET would claim more lives. The only remedy is to scrap NEET and the State government should exert pressure on the Centre in this regard.” DMK president MK Stalin appealed to all students to face hurdles with self-confidence. “We have lost yet another student due to NEET,” he added.

Urging the Central and State governments to increase the solatium to `50 lakh, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan asked the students to come out of the illusion that only by becoming a doctor one can achieve an honourable life. “Meanwhile, the State government should boldly announce that it would not implement NEET,” he added.

TNCC president KS Alagiri claimed that the governments were responsible for Vignesh’s death and the people would teach them a befitting. Seeking genuine steps from DMK, which has more MPs, and the AIADMK government to resolve this issue, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said, “The deaths due to NEET is continuing since the DMK which was responsible for introducing the NEET and the AIADMK government which has been implementing it, had failed to take appropriate steps to get an exemption for State from exam.”

