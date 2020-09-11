STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET aspirant's death: CM Palaniswami grants Rs 7 lakh aid, govt job to kin

“The State has always been concerned about students’ welfare and it would continue to work for their development.

Published: 11th September 2020 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Vignesh’s house at Elanthankuzhi village

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing grief over the death of V Vignesh, a NEET aspirant from Elanthankuzhi village in Ariyalur district, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday granted a solatium of Rs 7 lakh to the family in addition to a government job. The CM, however, did not make any mention of NEET exam.

“The State has always been concerned about students’ welfare and it would continue to work for their development. I request the parents to understand the desires of their children and guide them accordingly,” he added. Palaniswami also advised the students to be steadfast in their efforts and have conviction to face anything. “If you follow this, then success is certain,” he further said in the message.

PMK announces Rs 10L aid
PMK president GK Mani announced a financial assistance of `10 lakh to the family. Mani, in a statement, said, “Vignesh’s death has revived fears that if NEET would claim more lives. The only remedy is to scrap NEET and the State government should exert pressure on the Centre in this regard.” DMK president MK Stalin appealed to all students to face hurdles with self-confidence. “We have lost yet another student due to NEET,” he added.

Urging the Central and State governments to increase the solatium to `50 lakh, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan asked the students to come out of the illusion that only by becoming a doctor one can achieve an honourable life. “Meanwhile, the State government should boldly announce that it would not implement NEET,” he added.

TNCC president KS Alagiri claimed that the governments were responsible for Vignesh’s death and the people would teach them a befitting. Seeking genuine steps from DMK, which has more MPs, and the AIADMK government to resolve this issue, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said, “The deaths due to NEET is continuing since the DMK which was responsible for introducing the NEET and the AIADMK government which has been implementing it, had failed to take appropriate steps to get an exemption for State from exam.”

ML degree course at UoM
Chennai: The University of Madras has invited applications for 2020-21 admissions to the ML degree course for private study of international and constitutional law, criminal law, intellectual property rights 
law, human rights and environmental rights law and labour and administrative law. Last day to submit applications is October 15. For details, visit https://egovernance.unom.ac.in/mlprivatestudy

‘My NEP’ contest
Chennai: Vidya Bharati, the educational wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has decided to conduct ‘My NEP’, a nation-wide contest for students from September 24 - October 2 on the website www.mynep.in. The event will be inaugurated on September 11 and results will be announced by October 5, a statement said. Students from class 1 to PG courses can take part in the contest at corresponding levels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET aspirant suicide Ariyalur Edappadi K Palaniswami NEET exam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp