Tamil Nadu schools considering classes on rotation basis to ensure social distance

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the State is dabbling with a plan to partially reopen schools, especially for higher classes, schools are mulling over scheduling classes on a rotation basis to ensure social distancing.

According to this plan, schools may have to segregate classes into batches of 10-15 students into different rooms.

“We have no other option but to conduct classes on rotation basis. The nature of the pandemic is such that social distancing is the only way to prevent infection spread,” said the headmistress of a matriculation school in Pallikaranai.

She added that while each class in her school has two sections, the teachers have to now again divide each section into two groups and plan their classes.

Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, and Matriculation Schools Association vice-president GR Srithar said that a rotation-based model is the best option the schools have now.

“If classes resume for students of all standards, then the staff might struggle to implement social distancing,” he said.

A chemistry teacher from Chennai told Express that initially, schools considered conducting only ‘doubt clearing classes’ in person instead of the rotation-based classes.

“But that may not be possible. We might soon start live classes for students of class 9 and above. We cannot schedule both live and doubt clearing classes as the timetable would clash often,” she said.

Many schools prefer sending recorded video lectures for younger students and the parents can also help their kids with the lectures in free time.

When the government lays out some guidelines, most schools will be ready to comply with them, Tamil Nadu Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association president KR Nandhakumar said.

“We can install thermal scanners at the gate, sanitising materials near high contact surfaces, and provide masks. Classes can also be conducted at halls and auditoriums in the school,” he said.

Leader of the TN Government Teachers Association PK Ilamaran opined that reopening schools now is a welcome move as the students have already lost touch with education for over five months.

“Teaching in person is particularly crucial for government school students. Many children hail from economically weak backgrounds and they may not have educated parents. So, the school is their only access to education,” he added.

Meanwhile the State government has not responded to the Centre’s proposal to partially reopen schools.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said that any decision on reopening schools shall be taken only after the State witnesses some relief in the pandemic situation.