Tirunelveli: Covid patient discharged from hospital dies in 3 days

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: A Covid-19 patient, who was discharged from a government hospital within three days, died at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital here on Thursday morning. The 49-year-old man, a resident of Alwarkurichi, was admitted to Government Headquarters Hospital in Tenkasi on September 3 after he fell sick.

Sources said that though he tested positive for Covid at the headquarters hospital, he was discharged by the authorities on September 6. Meanwhile, a Tenkasi-based activist, SP Muthuraman submitted a petition to the Chief Minister stating the authorities of the government headquarters hospital had discharged him without giving proper treatment and that the man was struggling for his life at his house.

Following this, health officials went to the man’s house and re-admitted him to the headquarters hospital. TNIE’s efforts to reach Superintendent of Government Headquarters Hospital in Tenkasi, Jesline, went in vain.