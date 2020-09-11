STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With Assembly polls in mind, Coimbatore fans urge Rajini to take political plunge

As the news spread, higher functionaries in the RMM, a precursor to the yet-to-be-launched political party, appealed to the members across the State to not put up such posters without permission.

Members of Rajini Makkal Mandram in Coimbatore have put up posters inviting the actor to enter politics | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Joining their counterparts in Madurai and Vellore, members of Rajini Makkal Mandram in Coimbatore put up posters in various parts of the city urging the actor to take the political plunge in the 2021 Assembly elections. 

A poster bore a picture of Rajinikanth in white ‘kurta’ and contained the text, “Regime change will happen in Tamil Nadu only because of Thalaivar’ (Rajini) and his political strategy will change the face of the State.”

Another poster read, “The only person who can bring about a revolution in the political scene now is Rajini.” As the news spread, higher functionaries in the RMM, a precursor to the yet-to-be-launched political party, appealed to the members across the State to not put up such posters without permission.

A member said, “We placed the posters to express our wish, to see him working for the people of the State by foraying into politics. However, we regret taking the initiative as higher-ups are not okay with it.”

