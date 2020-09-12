STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Adichanallur, Sivagalai sites yield rich cache of artefacts

Commissioner of Department of Archaeology T Udhayachandran visited Adichanallur and Sivagalai on Friday to inspect artefacts from there.

Published: 12th September 2020 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Commissioner of state archaeology department T Udhayachandran visiting an excavation site in Thoothukudi district | V KARTHIK ALAGU

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Commissioner of Department of Archaeology T Udhayachandran visited Adichanallur and Sivagalai on Friday to inspect artefacts from there. The State government began excavations at Adichanallur and Sivagalai villages under excavation directors J Baskar and M Prabakaran on May 25 this year. 

The excavators dug 11 trenches (26 quadrants) including three quadrants in Sivagalai. According to Prabakaran, 96 antiques and 31 urns of different sizes were unearthed from the Sivagalai archaeological site. Among the urns, 19 were found opened. Some of the urns contained small-sized pots, one contained paddy, and another pot contained the remains of a jaw, possibly of a human being. 

The excavators had unearthed a potsherd with Tamil Brahmi script. The script is yet to be read. Other artefacts include copper coins, shell bangle, grinding stone, stone objects, figurines, hopscotch, graffiti potsherd, Tamil Brahmi scripts, iron objects, flake tools, red and black earthen wares, lid knobs and pots of various sizes. 

Since Adichanallur was known as a century-old burial site, the excavators dug 72 trenches in the nearby villages to search for a habitation site. This was the first time Tamil Nadu government excavated the Adichanallur site. The artifacts unearthed in 2004 date back to BCE 905 and BCE 696.

TAGS
Adichanallur Sivagalai artefacts
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp