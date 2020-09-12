Angoda Lokka case: Advocate’s sibling questioned

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The CB-CID sleuths again conducted an inquiry with the brother and sister-in-law of advocate Sivakami Sundari in connection with a case registered against underworld don Angoda Lokka on Friday.

Sivakami Sundari, her associate Thiyaneshwaran from Erode, and Angoda Lokka’s girlfriend Amani Dhanji were arrested on August 2 for reportedly forging documents, including Aadhaar card, for Angoda Lokka. Earlier, the team questioned Sivakami Sundari’s house owners, neighbours, parents, ex-husband at the CB-CID office in Tallakulam.