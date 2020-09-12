STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Damaged bridge forces Ottampatti villagers to take 15-km detour

The only way Ottampatti can connect to the neighbouring towns such as Sikathambur and Narasingapuram, situated about 3.5 km away, is through a small bridge.

Published: 12th September 2020 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

In 2016, flood in the river near Kanapadi area collapsed the bridge. As the concerned department did not take any action, the villagers have been using only the damaged bridge.

In 2016, flood in the river near Kanapadi area collapsed the bridge. As the concerned department did not take any action, the villagers have been using only the damaged bridge.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Whenever it rains, it is a nightmare for villagers of Ottampatti. They have to take an arduous 15-km detour to a nearby village due to flooding of a small bridge, which connects the villages.

Ottampatti, a small village situated in the foot of Pachamalai hills range, has poor road connectivity. The only way that connects to the neighbouring towns such as Sikathambur and Narasingapuram, situated
about 3.5 km away, is a small bridge.

In 2016, flood in the river near Kanapadi area collapsed the bridge. As the concerned department did not take any action, the villagers have been using only the damaged bridge.

"Though the river remains dry throughout the year, during monsoon there is a heavy flow of water. We cannot go to school or fields in neighbouring villages as the bridge would be overflowing with water. The only option is to take a 12-15 km detour through Sikathambur to Narasingapuram," said Murali, a resident.

"Earlier this week the area witnessed flash flood. As rainfall is expected to be high in the coming days, we request the concern authorities to construct the bridge," said Arun Kumar, another resident.

According to sources, measurements for constructing the bridge was taken before the pandemic situation. However, the tender process got slowed down and hence delay in the bridge construction.

TAGS
Ottampatti Tamil Nadu
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp