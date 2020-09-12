EPS, OPS condole death of MGR’s nephew

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday condoled the death of MC Chandran (75), son of former chief minister MG Ramachandran’s elder brother MG Chakrapani. Chandran succumbed to Covid infection. In a statement, both leaders said, “May the Almighty give MC Chandran’s family the strength to bear this irreparable loss.” AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also condoled MGR’s nephew’s death.

CM hails Immanuel Sekaran

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday hailed the sacrifices of freedom fighter Immanuel Sekaran and his contributions to uplift the oppressed sections of society. At the DMK headquarters, party chief MK Stalin and other leaders, including Durai Murugan, paid floral tributes to the late freedom fighter.

CM, leaders pay tribute to former HC judge

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday condoled the death of retired Madras High Court judge KM Natarajan. In a message, Palaniswami said Natarajan was the first chairman of the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission and has also served as the president of Chengalvarayar Trust. “Natarajan’s demise is an irreparable loss to the society. May the Almighty give his family the strength to bear this loss,” he added. DMK president MK Stalin, in a message, said Natarajan hailed from backward class community and was close to the late leader M Karunanidhi. Stalin recalled that Natarajan pronounced important judgments during his tenure as the HC judge between 1983 and 1994. He has also served as the Chairman of the Backward Classes Commission. PMK founder S Ramadoss also condoled Natarajan’s demise.