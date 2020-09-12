STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC issues notice to medical college

The petition sought to quash the demand circular and refix the fee as payment of `20 lakh cannot be justified for conducting online classes alone.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to a private medical college in the city after a section of parents alleged that the college demanded to pay the full annual fee of over Rs 20 lakh for UG medical courses despite the lockdown.

The petition sought to quash the demand circular and refix the fee as payment of Rs 20 lakh cannot be justified for conducting online classes alone. Justice Anand Venkatesh ordered the college to reply within three weeks on the plea made by eight parents against the fee structure.

According to the petitioners, “Due to these online classes, first-year students could not complete their cadaver practicals and study of central nervous system while second-year students were unable to study skull and slide specimens.

Third-year students were unable to go for clinical postings and study ENT and ophthalmology practical”. The petitioners, claiming that the college tuition fee for the students admitted in the deemed universities is illegal and discriminatory, sought for quashing of the circular demanding full fees for online classes.

