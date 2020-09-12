Revenue Inspector, 2 others held for duping job seekers

By Express News Service

RANIPET: A Revenue Inspector (RI) and two others were arrested on Friday for allegedly duping job seekers and swindling about Rs 1.50 crore in Ranipet. A special team of police led by Ranipet Inspector S Thirunavukkarasu nabbed RI A Rajasekaran(40), a resident of Walaja, his accomplices-S Gunasekaran (46) and his son G Dillirajan( 26) of Agraharam in connection with the job racket. Gunasekaran had been running a local magazine.

Rajasekaran and his partners would promise government jobs and had collected money ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from thirty three persons. He had fabricated documents and prepared fake appointment orders duping the signatures of Vellore district collector, inquiries revealed. “They have collected about ` 1.50 crores from job seekers by assuring them government jobs,” said Thirunavukkarasu, adding the RI had shared the money with his accomplices.

An FIR was registered following complaints received from three persons. The RI was placed under suspension in April and since then he was in hiding to evade arrest, police said. The affected persons had also staged protests demanding action against him.

Patta seekers cheated

He had also cheated patta seekers and land owners while serving as Special RI for land acquisition wing for Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project. The sources stated that he had collected Rs75,000 each from 300 persons who applied for patta. After taking the amount, he issued them with fake patta orders. Further investigation is on to find other persons who have links with the RI in the fraud.