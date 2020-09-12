STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Revenue Inspector, 2 others held for duping job seekers

A Revenue Inspector (RI) and  two others were arrested on Friday for allegedly duping job seekers and swindling about Rs 1.50 crore in Ranipet.

Published: 12th September 2020 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

Representational image

By Express News Service

RANIPET: A Revenue Inspector (RI) and  two others were arrested on Friday for allegedly duping job seekers and swindling about Rs 1.50 crore in Ranipet. A special team of police led by Ranipet Inspector S Thirunavukkarasu nabbed  RI A Rajasekaran(40), a resident of Walaja, his accomplices-S Gunasekaran (46) and his son G Dillirajan( 26) of Agraharam in connection with the job racket. Gunasekaran had been running a local magazine.

Rajasekaran and his partners would promise government jobs and had collected money ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from thirty three persons.  He had fabricated documents and prepared fake appointment orders duping the signatures of Vellore district collector, inquiries revealed. “They have collected about ` 1.50 crores from job seekers by assuring them government jobs,” said Thirunavukkarasu, adding the RI had shared the money with his accomplices.

An FIR was registered  following complaints received from three persons. The RI was placed under suspension in April and since then he was in hiding to evade arrest, police said. The affected persons had also staged protests demanding action against him.

Patta seekers cheated
He had also cheated patta seekers and land owners while serving as Special RI for land acquisition wing for Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project. The sources stated that he had collected Rs75,000 each from 300 persons who applied for patta. After taking the amount, he issued them with fake patta orders. Further investigation is on to find other persons who have links with the RI in the fraud.

TAGS
Job fraud
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp