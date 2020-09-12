Support frontline staff instead of demoralising them, says CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the charge that the government had failed to contain the spread of Covid-19, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday indicated that such criticisms would demoralise the frontline staff engaged in containment work, for the past few months.

“People level these charges only to gain political mileage. At a time when the infection is going up in many States, the recovery rate in Tamil Nadu stands at 88 per cent, with no vaccine yet. This itself is a big victory,” he said, while reviewing Covid-preventive measures in Kancheepuram.

“We should support the frontline staff engaged in containment work, instead of finding faults. Only when we appreciate their sincere efforts, will they work more vigorously,” he said. “Whichever party comes to power, it is the government employees who ultimately implement schemes announced by the government, and it is our duty to support them in their efforts,” he added.

The daily count of infections had come down from the 7,000-levels to around 5,500 due to the consistent efforts taken by the government. He also gave a comprehensive account of developmental activities and welfare schemes.

“Flood prevention works to be implemented with aid from World Bank, at a cost of Rs 2,085 crore, is under consideration. Besides, constructing check dams with barrages (Rs 300 cr) across the Palar river, between Cuddalore and Vayalur villages, and between Patalam and Udhayampakkam villages is also under consideration.”

Projects under the govt’s ambit

Deepening the Maduranthakam lake at Rs 125 crore, renovating Kolavai lake at Rs 60 crore, and implementing flood prevention works at Chrompet and Pallavaram at `41 crore are among those under consideration

Chengalpattu collectorate

Rs 168cr

The cost at which the collectorate complex in Chengalpattu is being built. The complex would also have a yoga centre (Rs 100 cr) in it, the CM said