IT exports surged despite pandemic, says STPI director

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pandemic has failed to impact the information technology exports in India as the sector clocked Rs 25,000-crore worth exports in the first two quarters of this financial year which is more than the corresponding figure in the previous fiscal, according to Sanjay Tyagi, Director, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

Tyagi was speaking at an event organised by CII along with the Tamil Nadu government to announce the 19th edition of CONNECT on September 15 through virtual platform. He said the IT sector’s work-from-home transition was very smooth and it is fulfilling all the commitment to their global customers apart from increasing the export growth of Tamil Nadu.

The five-day event with the theme, “Technology as an Enabler for Getting Growth Back” will deliberate upon the economic issues arising out of the current epidemic which include revamping the way we operate, re-imagining skills and manage the skills required, said Suresh Raman, Chairman, CII Connect 2020 and Head of Chennai Operations, Tata Consultancy Services.

Information Technology secretary Hans Raj Verma said that Covid has given a renewed impetus and urgency for harnessing technology for social good. Stating that the next round of innovation and creativity will come from Tier 2 and Tier-3 cities of the state, he said the new generation of trained manpower will give Tamil Nadu a cutting edge. He also highlighted that the state is going to promote the ecosystem of startups by entering into partnerships with IITs and ITIs.