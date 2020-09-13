STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

IT exports surged despite pandemic, says STPI director

Tyagi was speaking at an event organised by CII along with the Tamil Nadu government to announce the 19th edition of CONNECT on September 15 through virtual platform.

Published: 13th September 2020 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Software, Computer chip, Processor chip

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pandemic has failed to impact the information technology exports in India as the sector clocked Rs 25,000-crore worth exports in the first two quarters of this financial year which is more than the corresponding figure in the previous fiscal, according to Sanjay Tyagi, Director, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). 

Tyagi was speaking at an event organised by CII along with the Tamil Nadu government to announce the 19th edition of CONNECT on September 15 through virtual platform. He said the IT sector’s work-from-home transition was very smooth and it is fulfilling all the commitment to their global customers apart from increasing the export growth of Tamil Nadu.

The five-day event with the theme, “Technology as an Enabler for Getting Growth Back” will deliberate upon the economic issues arising out of the current epidemic which include revamping the way we operate, re-imagining skills and manage the skills required, said Suresh Raman, Chairman, CII Connect 2020 and Head of Chennai Operations, Tata Consultancy Services.

Information Technology secretary Hans Raj Verma said that Covid has given a renewed impetus and urgency for harnessing technology for social good. Stating that the next round of innovation and creativity will come from Tier 2 and Tier-3 cities of the state, he said the  new generation of trained manpower will give Tamil Nadu a cutting edge. He also highlighted that the state is going to promote the ecosystem of startups by entering into partnerships with IITs and ITIs.

TAGS
IT exports pandemic IT companies STPI
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp