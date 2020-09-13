STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Kisan scam: Over 1K accounts frozen in Erode

The Agriculture officials on Saturday confirmed that 1,114 beneficiaries of the PM Kisan scheme from Erode have farms in other districts.

Published: 13th September 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

fake documents, files, certificates

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ERODE/TIRUPUR: The Agriculture officials on Saturday confirmed that 1,114 beneficiaries of the PM Kisan scheme from Erode have farms in other districts. They also froze all their accounts, which had 67.76 lakh. Speaking to TNIE, Joint Director of Agriculture Department Chinnasamy said that all these accounts shall be scrutinised to ascertain whether the money has been swindled.

Earlier, over 4,000 accounts were suspected to be fake, but the officials clarified that 3,671 of them are genuine. Besides, 13.10 lakh has been recovered from 580 fake accounts, the official said. Another 1K ineligible accounts in Tirupur Similarly, the Agriculture officials from Tirupur said that they have so far identified 1,011 ineligible accounts under PM Kisan Scheme and retrieved about Rs 40 lakh from these accounts.

Sources said that around 30,000 people are beneficiaries of the scheme in Tirupur. The department also identified around 1,300 beneficiaries from Tirupur to have farms in other districts. So far, 80 per cent of the incentive has been recovered. The remaining amount would be recovered within a week’s time, sources added.

TAGS
PM Kisan Erode
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp