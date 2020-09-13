PM Kisan scam: Over 1K accounts frozen in Erode

By Express News Service

ERODE/TIRUPUR: The Agriculture officials on Saturday confirmed that 1,114 beneficiaries of the PM Kisan scheme from Erode have farms in other districts. They also froze all their accounts, which had 67.76 lakh. Speaking to TNIE, Joint Director of Agriculture Department Chinnasamy said that all these accounts shall be scrutinised to ascertain whether the money has been swindled.

Earlier, over 4,000 accounts were suspected to be fake, but the officials clarified that 3,671 of them are genuine. Besides, 13.10 lakh has been recovered from 580 fake accounts, the official said. Another 1K ineligible accounts in Tirupur Similarly, the Agriculture officials from Tirupur said that they have so far identified 1,011 ineligible accounts under PM Kisan Scheme and retrieved about Rs 40 lakh from these accounts.

Sources said that around 30,000 people are beneficiaries of the scheme in Tirupur. The department also identified around 1,300 beneficiaries from Tirupur to have farms in other districts. So far, 80 per cent of the incentive has been recovered. The remaining amount would be recovered within a week’s time, sources added.