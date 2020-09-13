STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SP Velumani holds review meeting on Covid, developmental activities

Published: 13th September 2020 04:37 AM

Tamil Nadu Minister SP Velumani

Tamil Nadu Minister SP Velumani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani, held a review meeting for Covid-19 containment activities and other developments in the State at the Minister’s camp office on Saturday. 

After enquiring about the prevailing water levels at the lakes from where drinking water for Chennai is drawn, the Minister announced that 700 MLD water per day daily will continue to be supplied. 

The Minister also reviewed development works such as storm water drains, road works, bus route roads improvement, maintenance of water bodies and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) schemes. 

In Chennai, a fine of `1.89 crore has been collected for violation of Covid safety norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distance. So far, 1,46,593 people have been affected of which 1,32,772 have recovered and 10, 879 are undergoing treatment.

CM grants solatium to kin of 13 victims
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday granted a solatium of `1 lakh each to families of 13 people who died in different accidents in the recent past. He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Petrol outlets can function till 10 pm

Chennai: In yet another relaxation to the lockdown restrictions, the state government on Saturday allowed petrol outlets to operate till 10 pm. Earlier, they were allowed to function between 6 am and 8 pm. The Government Order in this regard said that the Indian Oil Corporation had sought the time extension to avoid crowding at the outlets.

