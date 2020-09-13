TNAU fee panel hands over report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fee recommendation report for the academic year 2020-21 for private institutions under the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has been handed over by Justice K Chandru to Agriculture minister R Duraikannu, on Saturday.

The State had appointed Justice K Chandru, retired judge of Madras High Court, as the chairman of the fee-fixation committee for private agricultural colleges in TN.

His name was nominated by Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi. Apart from the chairperson, the committee comprises a member secretary and seven other members.

According to a GO issued by the Agriculture Department on January 7, the SC had, in August 2003, ordered the constitution of committees headed by retired High Court judges to fix fees for students admitted in private professional educational institutions.