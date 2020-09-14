STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIADMK will score a hatrick in 2021 Assembly election: Tamil Nadu Textiles minister OS Manian

Published: 14th September 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Textiles minister OS Manian

Tamil Nadu Textiles minister OS Manian (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Handlooms and Textiles Minister OS Manian said that the AIADMK would win the upcoming Assembly election in 2021 and would form the government for the third time in the State. Manian was in Vedaranyam block for inaugurating several projects.

When a reporter asked the minister about the chances of AIADMK winning upcoming elections, Manian said, "You know that the AIADMK is the only party that returned to power in the last 36 years. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has won accolades and appreciations from the people. It is evident that he will become the chief minister again."

Earlier in the day, Manian inaugurated the road construction works in Siruthalaikadu village in Naduchethi panchayat in Vedaranyam block for a cost of Rs 30 lakhs. He also began the plantation of 1,00,000 palm seeds in Kadinalvayal village.

He also distributed mushroom spawns to eight beneficiaries from Kadinalvayal and Ayakaranpulam-4 at a cost of Rs 2 lakhs each in the presence of Nagapattinam District Collector Praveen P Nair.

Support for Chief Minister

Comments

