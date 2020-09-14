STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cauvery-Gundar river linking project in TN likely to be implemented by end of this year

In the first phase, the link canal from Cauvery to South Vellar is to be taken up at a tentative cost of ₹7,677 crore

Published: 14th September 2020 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Cauvery river (File photo)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ambitious Cauvery-Gundar river interlinking project is likely to be implemented by the end of this year using state funds, according to an official source.

In the first phase, the link canal from Cauvery to South Vellar is to be taken up at a tentative cost of ₹7,677 crore. The project, which remained on paper for long, is about to be realised after the state government allotted ₹700 crore in the Budget for 2020-21 to carry out land acquisition and preliminary works.

"Funds are not an issue. Land acquisition is going on in Karur, Trichy and Pudukottai districts. The work will go on simultaneously," said the official.

As per the scheme, the link canal traverses through Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu passing through the river basins of Tirumanimuttar, Ponnanai (both sub-basins of Cauvery basin).

It is learnt that the first phase of interlinking of the river project will be implemented from next financial year through state funds. The state government has been seeking funds from the central government to implement the project.

The project would initially benefit Pudukkottai district as over 100 villages in 12 taluks are expected to gain from the scheme. The canal will bring water to 760 kanmois in the district and irrigate over 20,000 hectares of land.

Around 6,730 acres are required for the project which will be executed in three phases. In Pudukottai district, about 653.6 hectares of land in Viralimalai, Kulathur and Pudukkottai taluks will be acquired.

Direct benefits per annum from the link project due to irrigation, domestic and industrial water supplies are estimated to be more than Rs 1,000 crore, according to a report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery-Gundar river linking Pudukkottai
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp