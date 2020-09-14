STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Food security allowance in lieu of midday meals for Puducherry government school students

The Department of Education will also be conducting a device availability survey for online classes.

Published: 14th September 2020 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

School children share mid day meal.

School children share mid day meal. (EPS | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The students of government schools will be provided with food security allowance (FSA) in lieu of midday meals since the meals were not provided with the schools being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister for Agriculture R Kamalakannan holding the Education portfolio said that the National food security act (NFSA) provides for payment of Food security allowance comprising food grains and cooking cost to all eligible students (class one to eight) in lieu of a hot midday meal scheme.

Accordingly, the first installment of the FSA for the period March 18 to May 31 is being released at the rate of Rs 290 per student for classes one to five and Rs 390 per student for classes six to eight. The FSA would be paid from September 15 to 18 in the respective schools.

The parents of students who studied in first to eight standards during the previous academic year in the government schools can visit the respective schools of their wards and collect the FSA. They are required to bring ration cards for identification.

The Department of Education will also be conducting a device availability survey for online classes.

In order to facilitate reading habits among students, the schools will also be lending library books available in the respective schools. The students can read the books and write one or two-page reviews of what they have read. Their parents can also help them. After the schools reopen, the books will be collected back and the best three reviews submitted in each school will be given prizes, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food security allowance Puducherry government school FSA midday meals
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp