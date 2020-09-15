STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A Karur community gathers to pay tribute on the first death anniversary of a beloved dog

On the banks of this river, Kanakkupillayar temple street residents gathered to pay respects to their beloved pet dog -- Ramesh.

Published: 15th September 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: Amaravathi this year is brimming not just with water, but also with regret, love, and grief for the 'goodest boy' in the world. On the banks of this river, Kanakkupillayar temple street residents gathered to pay respects to their beloved pet dog -- Ramesh.

Monday marked the first death anniversary of Ramesh, who was buried near the river last year after he was killed. People at Kanakkupillayar temple street in Vengamedu had been looking after him since he was a little pup. When he grew up, it was Ramesh's turn to look after his humans.

However, their familial relationship came to an end on September 14 last year when Ramesh was shot dead by two armed assailants on a bike. Locals were shocked to find their beloved knight lying in a pool of blood. By that time, the armed assailants had fled. The residents wrapped their furry friend in a blanket, and brought him to the Vengamedu main road. They then staged a protest demanding action against those responsible for the death of their boy.

With the protest gaining momentum, the Vengamedu police filed a case and began a probe. After the preliminary investigation, it was found that one of the residents, who opposed to the dog had hired some people to kill the pet. The police arrested three persons. The residents buried the Ramesh near the Amravathi. It was a day on which neither the rains stopped, nor their tears.

"He was like our family. Ramesh was loyal to the residents of Vengamedu. We miss him a lot. He will always be in our memories. When Ramesh was shot, there was no Animal Welfare Association or any other animal welfare wing in Karur to file a complaint," said Sadik, one of the residents. Many stray dogs roam on the streets. The district administration must set up an animal shelter, he said.

