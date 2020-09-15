STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Camera traps, staff to monitor hurt jumbo

According to forest department sources, the camera traps was put up also to know whether the animal is consuming medicines-laced jackfruits.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Apart from the deployment of front line staff, camera traps were placed on Monday to monitor the movement of the injured wild elephant atop the hill in Nellithurai reserve forest near Mettupalayam.

Unlike earlier days, the animal, which is suffering from an injury in the left forelimb, is walking briskly after having the medicines in the last two days.

On Monday, the animal moved a little far from Kaavaalkombai Pallam in the hill from where it was spotted on Sunday.

Kaavalkombai is 430 feet from the mean sea level. "Our field level staff have observed that the area is rocky with slopes. The animal is chewing the tree branches and has normal droppings. We are ready to tranquilise the animal if it comes to the plains to administer treatment to his wounds," sources in the forest department said.

A four-member team, comprising former joint director of animal husbandry department N S Manokaran, Coimbatore Forest Veterinarian A Sugumar, Animal Husbandary Department Veterinary Assistant Surgeons E Vijayaragavan (Tirupur) and Rajesh  Thekkampatti are prepared for the exercise.

Two Kumki elephants Suyambu and Venkatesh would also be pressed into service for the task.

Meanwhile, Suyambu, from the Chadivayal elephant camp, was unable to cross the Noyyal river due to heavy water flow. 

The officials have decided to take a different route to bring the animal.

