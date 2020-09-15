PM Kisan scheme: Rs 50 lakh recovered in Nagapattinam

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: CB-CID officials have recovered Rs 50 lakh from 2,000 ineligible accounts of farmers in Nagapattinam. In total, they have identified 3,000 ineligible account holders and are expected to recover Rs 1.5 crore.

“We have identified 3,600 ineligible beneficiaries in Nagapattinam. Most of them claim that they are tenant farmers, who do not own land. Till now, we have recovered Rs 50 lakh from 2,000 fake beneficiaries. We are expecting to recover Rs 1.5 crore in total,” said a senior official from the agricultural department.

Most of the beneficiaries are from Vedaranyam, Thalaignayiru, Kollidam and Mayiladuthurai blocks, said the officials. The officials said only further investigation will reveal if any officials from the district were involved in the scam.

The officials assured that action will be taken against the officials involved in the scam. They also said that they might not initiate action against tenant farmers who have returned the money. A senior official in Nagapattinam said that they would finish inquiry in the next 10 or 14 days and a report would be submitted to the Central and State governments.

Action will be initiated against culprits

The agri officials assured that action will be taken against those officials involved in the scam. They also said that they might not initiate action against tenant farmers who have returned the money. An official said that they would finish inquiry in next 10 or 14 days