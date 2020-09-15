Seven contract workers arrested from Cuddalore

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The CB-CID police on Monday arrested seven contract workers from Vallam block Agriculture Development Unit under the district agriculture department for their alleged involvement in the PM-KISAN scam.

Seven temporary workers named Venkatesan, Pushparaja, Palanikumar, Paari, Mayavan, Prakash, and Balakrishnan from Gingee taluk were arrested for allegedly doing brokerage for ineligible candidates in the PM-KISAN scheme, said police.

CB-CID officers arrested the seven employees on Sunday midnight and produced them before Villupuram Sessions Court judge (in-charge) Muthukumaravel, who ordered for 15 days judicial custody of the workers.

Police said that the seven had used the government log-in ID user name and password to gain access into the government portal and enter the application details of people who were not farmers after taking a bribe of Rs 200-300 per day from the ineligible applicants.

