STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven contract workers arrested from Cuddalore

CB-CID officers arrested the seven employees on Sunday midnight and produced them before Villupuram Sessions Court judge

Published: 15th September 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The CB-CID police on Monday arrested seven contract workers from Vallam block Agriculture Development Unit under the district agriculture department for their alleged involvement in the PM-KISAN scam.

Seven temporary workers named Venkatesan, Pushparaja, Palanikumar, Paari, Mayavan, Prakash, and Balakrishnan from Gingee taluk were arrested for allegedly doing brokerage for ineligible candidates in the PM-KISAN scheme, said police. 

CB-CID officers arrested the seven employees on Sunday midnight and produced them before Villupuram Sessions Court judge (in-charge) Muthukumaravel, who ordered for 15 days judicial custody of the workers.

Police said that the seven had used the government log-in ID user name and password to gain access into the government portal and enter the application details of people who were not farmers after taking a bribe of Rs 200-300 per day from the ineligible applicants.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM-KISAN scam Cuddalore
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp