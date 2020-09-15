STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: NGO's plea in High Court seeks CCTVs in all police stations

The court agreed to hear a revised petition moved by the petitioner on the same issue, which is already waiting to be numbered.

Published: 15th September 2020 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: City-based NGO ChangeIndia has moved the Madras High Court seeking to initiate contempt of court proceeding against the Tamil Nadu DGP and home secretary for failing to ensure installation and proper functioning of CCTV cameras in police stations and availability of the recordings as directed by the High Court in 2015.

The NGO in its plea also sought the High Court to fix accountability for non-functioning or non-availability of recordings. Even in the Sathankulam case, CCTV footage was not available or destroyed, it claimed.

The counsel for the petitioner sought for the court to direct the state to file a detailed report on the measures adopted in police stations.

Rejecting the contempt plea, a division bench of Justices TS Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan observed that contempt proceedings cannot be initiated since the petition is based on information already available in the public domain.

"Only one instance of Sathankulam mentioned by the petitioner is not ample to initiate contempt proceedings," observed the court.

The court, however, agreed to hear a revised petition moved by the petitioner on the same issue, which is already waiting to be numbered.

According to the petitioner A Narayanan, the Madras High Court in an order on April 24, 2015, stated that CCTVs will be installed in police stations in a phased manner in the next five years. The order said three cameras will be installed covering the reception area, hall, and lockups, and the recording facility will be available in DVR recorders (Digital video recorders). The cameras will have night vision capabilities, uninterrupted power supply, and the recordings will be saved for future reference. However, nothing much was implemented, it alleged.

The bench observed that the entire issue has to be looked at seriously and requires examination of the entire measures adopted by the state as part of police modernisation. The bench directed the government counsel to also assist in numbering the review plea from the high court registry.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police station CCTV Madras High Court Sathankulam case Tamil Nadu Police
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp