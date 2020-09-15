Woman arrested for performing abortions illegally in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 45-year-old woman was arrested in Tiruchy on Tuesday for allegedly performing abortions illegally. The issue came to light recently when a 19-year-old girl developed complications after an abortion performed by the woman, identified as Raji aka Rajalakshmi.

According to sources, the woman has studied up to Class 10 and worked as an assistant to a gynecologist for 10 years.

The district health officials learned of her after the teenager was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) last week bleeding profusely.

Doctors there found that the bleeding was caused by an improper abortion and had to remove the teen's uterus.

Subsequently, a team led by the Joint Director of Health Services (JDHS) started a probe.

Unable to get enough details from the teen, a woman was made to pose as a patient and approach Rajalakshmi for an abortion. Officials found Rajalakshmi was working out of a 10X10 room.

“She had a few instruments, some injections, and gloves. She worked as a doctor's assistant a long time ago. Locals told us she would keep changing her location every few months," said Dr Lakshmi, JDHS, Tiruchy.

Sources said that Rajalakshmi set up a ‘clinic’ in Manachanallur and started to perform abortions after the gynecologist she had worked with went abroad.

She is believed to have worked alone.

Rajalakshmi was arrested by Jeeyapuram police who are investigating the case.