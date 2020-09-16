Class X girl kills self in Tamil Nadu over alleged difficulties with online learning

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A class X girl died by suicide in her home in Chellapanendhal on Monday, after allegedly facing difficulties with online learning.

Family members alleged that S Subikhsa was upset due to the difficulties she faced with online learning.

The 15-year-old was studying in a girl's higher secondary school in Madurai but had to shift to her home located in a village in Thiruppuvanam in light of the pandemic and had to attend online classes from there.

She had received an award from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in 2018 in Madurai after ranking first in a Tamil elocution competition held for the birth centenary of the late CM MG Ramachandran.

According to her family, she used to wake up early and would go to bed late for studies. They added that even though she had trouble with online education, she didn't show any signs to her family.

She is survived by her parents, Thanam and Sathyamoorthy, and a sibling, Sibiraj. Sathyamoorthy works as an auto driver in the district.

The Thiruppuvanam police has registered a case under section 174 of CrPC.

(If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)