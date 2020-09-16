CM: Swift action by govt helped reduce Covid infection in State

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday told the Assembly that Covid-19 had started receding in the State, thanks to the concerted efforts by the government. Responding to a debate on Covid-19, Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu had the highest recovery rate (88.9 per cent), and the lowest mortality rate (1.67 per cent) in the country.

Palaniswami added, “While the infection is going up in many States, it has started receding in Tamil Nadu due to the action taken by the government.” The Chief Minister also said the government had done its best to create awareness among people.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar also echoed Palaniswami’s statements. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that there was no need for presenting a revised budget for the current fiscal, 2020-21, due to Covid-related expenditure. He said that all of them would be included in the first supplementary estimates to be tabled in the House on Wednesday.

