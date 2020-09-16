Covid duty: Notice to govt on plea to stop posting vulnerable doctors 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the State government on a plea from Doctors Association for Social Equality to restrain the State from posting govt doctors with comorbidities such as diabetics in Covid-19 duty.

The two-member bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha ordered notice based on the plea from Dr GR Ravindranath, General Secretary, Doctors Association for Social Equality. According to the petitioner, doctors, nurses and health personnel who are above 50 years of age and suffering from chronic diseases, health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension and any other comorbid conditions, pregnant and lactating women with infants are being asked to report for Covid and related duties by respective hospitals.

The health professionals, who come under such health conditions, will be exposed to severe life risk if they are compelled to take part in Covid and related duties, he added. However, the medical authorities are constantly deploying doctors and other healthcare professionals despite their medical condition.

The petitioner sought an interim injunction restraining the medical authorities from deploying the doctors and health professionals who fall under the comorbid categories. Recording the submissions made by the petitioner, the division bench ordered notice to the The Director of Medical Education to file a detailed report and adjourned the plea to September 21.

