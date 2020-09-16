CPM Tamil Nadu secretary Balakrishnan seeks action against ADGP for 'polarizing' tweets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CPM general secretary K Balakrishnan, on Monday, wrote to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and other senior officials seeking appropriate action against Additional Director General of Police (Addl DGP) Sandeep Mittal for his allegedly polarizing views on social media.

According to the CPM's petition to the DGP, the Twitter handle of Mittal, a serving senior police officer, is a verified one, and has been eschewing anti-Islamic and anti-Communist views. The petition also alleged that he has consistently been posting messages in support of the ruling Central Government and RSS.

Citing a few of his Tweets, the petition stated that his social media profile has been associated with the RSS ideology, sharing many speeches of RSS leaders. For instance, on August 23, Mittal posted a Tweet using crude language stating that for centuries, Muslims and communists have been working towards distorting the country’s history, the petition said.

The petition also cited another tweet in which the senior IPS officer shared an essay on 'Three reasons why communists and radical islamists are bothered by the New Education Policy'.

While the citizens of the country are entitled to their own political views when a serving Government official exercises this right it amounts to dereliction of duty. It is also against the uniformed services code and his posts are capable of inciting communal hatred, the petition said, and sought action.